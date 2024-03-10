Smith, Ann E.



SMITH, Ann E. (Lib)



age 92 passed away on Tuesday, March 5, 2024.



Preceded in death by her husband of 53 years, Michael T. Smith.



She is survived by daughters Becky (Steve) Shaffer and Rachel Smith.



Ann, a life-long resident of Dayton, graduated from Holy Family Grade School, Julienne High School and the University of Dayton; a more than 60 year member of St. Rita parish.



She was a Registered Dietitian (RD) at Good Samaritan and St. Elizabeth Hospitals, and retired from her own business as a consultant RD.



Also preceded in death by her parents Joseph H. and Ann G. Utz (nee Guthrie), and in-laws Roy F. and Marie F. Smith (nee Michel).



The family will receive friends Wednesday, March 13, 2024 at 9:45 AM at Calvary Cemetery Chapel and Mass of Christian Burial will follow at 10:30am.



Interment at Calvary Cemetery immediately after the Mass.



In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Ann's name to Chaminade Julienne Catholic High School, Dayton, Ohio or the charity of your choice. Arrangements entrusted to The Westbrock Funeral Home.



