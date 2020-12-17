SMITH, David Allen MSG (U.S. Army, Ret)



Age 75, of Dayton, passed away on Friday, December 11, 2020. David was born on February 4, 1945, to the late Henry and Elizabeth (Frobes) Smith in Newport News, VA. He attended Virginia Tech and later received his Bachelor's Degree. As one of the last of the cold war warriors, David dedicated his life to the United States by serving in Vietnam, Germany, and Stateside. After 25 years of loyal service in U.S. Army Intelligence, David retired to the Tidewater area. He enjoyed helping



people so he went on to have a second career at Lowe's and Dale's hardware. In his free time, David collected stamps, firearms, and hunted for treasures at auctions. He loved to read, travel, and watch science fiction movies. David was preceded in death by his brothers, Stephen and Jerome Smith. He is



survived by children, Erik Allen (Melody) Smith, Sherri (Jason) Ruhl; grandchildren, Avery Allen, Gabriel, Justin, Katherine, Madeline; brothers, Christopher and Michael; as well as



numerous nieces and nephews. A private family service will be held at 2 pm on Monday, December 21 at Routsong funeral home, Kettering with a livestream of the service available to watch via Routsong's YouTube channel. A special thank you to the staff and nurses at Landing of Huber Heights for their wonderful care of David. Fond memories and expressions of sympathy may be shared at www.routsong.com.

