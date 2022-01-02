SMITH, Gayla Dee



Age 60, of Germantown, passed away December 8, 2021. She was born August 14, 1961, in Gallipolis, Ohio, to Gene and Ruth Scott. Gayla was preceded in death by her sister, Andrea Scott Forbes. In addition to her parents, Gayla is survived by her husband, Ed Smith; daughters: Rachel



Vickers and Sarah Lee (Christopher); step-children: Stacey, Jessica (Corey), Ashley (Brandon), David (Rhea) and Travis (Hayley); grandchildren: Marley, Max, Lennie, Zach, Bryson, Jackson, Jonah, Brennen, Noelle, Olivia, Brie, Nora, Winston, Kirsten, Kiera, Cooper and Summer; nephews: Taylor and Brent; niece, Jenna; many other family members and friends. Gayla graduated from Vandalia-Butler High School in 1979 and was a member of the Aviator gymnastics team. Gayla was also a member of the Vandalia United Methodist Church and she worked at Bob Evans as a dedicated employee for 42 years in Vandalia and Miamisburg, where many of her co-workers and patrons were like family to her. Gayla resided most of her life in Vandalia before moving to the Germantown area ten years ago. Gayla traveled extensively with her husband in recent years visiting special friends in Scotland, and together they also toured Ireland, Spain, Portugal, Italy and Greece. She also enjoyed vacationing in Hawaii, California, Colorado and Florida, particularly Key West, which was her favorite spot to relax and enjoy life. Gayla brought life, humor and a special happiness to all, whether it was her co-workers, patrons, friends, family, and especially her grandkids who she adored to no end. A celebration of life service will be held at 2:00 pm on Saturday, January 8, 2022, at the Vandalia United Methodist Church, 200 South Dixie Drive. Pastor Mike Malcosky will officiate the celebration. Donations may be made in Gayla's memory to either the church or Hospice of Dayton. Arrangements entrusted to Newcomer North Chapel, 4104 Needmore Road. To share a memory of Gayla or leave a special message for her family, please visit



