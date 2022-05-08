SMITH, Lula



Age 79, of Trotwood, Ohio, passed away on Thursday, April 28, 2022. Funeral service will be held at 11:00 am, Monday, May 9, 2022, at Thomas Funeral Home, 4520 Salem Ave., Dayton, Ohio 45416. Walk through visitation will be held one hour prior to service. Interment: Shiloh Park Cemetery. Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.thomasfunerals.com; virtual streaming link available.

