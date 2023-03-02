SMITH, Norma Fay



Nov. 23, 1944 - Feb. 20, 2023



We are deeply saddened by the passing of Norma Fay Smith on February 20, 2023. She was born on November 23, 1944, in Beattyville, Kentucky, the daughter of Quinton and Beulah Holder. Norma was the fifth of nine children with 4



siblings older than her, Christine Cart and Sam Holder, predeceased with Betty Combs and Carol Reece of Lee County, Kentucky. Norma has 4 younger siblings Mary (Tiny) Dennison of Versailles, Kentucky, David Holder of Georgetown, Kentucky, Sharon Ratliff of Ft. Wright, Kentucky and Bennie Holder, predeceased.



Norma was a "county girl" who moved north to Hamilton, Ohio, to work and where she met her husband, Ken Smith. They had been married 56 years with one daughter Julie Benge, with 3 grandchildren, Amber (Mike) Riccobuano, Erin (Forrest) Fackler, and Christopher (Rachel) Benge. Norma was a great-grandmother of Natalie (Nico) Kelly, Carsen Riccobuano, Zoey and Leeland Fackler, and Payton Kelly, predeceased and will be laid to rest next to him.



Norma had many friends and family who loved her and appreciated the many things she did for everyone.



She loved gardening in her yard and taking care of her roses. She took great pride in her home and garden, in her job with the City of Sacramento Human Resource Department for 21 years, and always helping others when needed.



She was always trying to improve and was a great role model for her family. She loved her family and relatives, especially her husband, Ken, who was "her honey."



She will be laid to rest at Mount Vernon Memorial Park in Fair Oaks, California with a small private group of family and friends. Donations should be sent to the Senior Center of Elk Grove located at 8230 Civic Center Drive, Suite 140, Elk Grove, CA 95757.

