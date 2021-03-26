SOUTH, William K.



Liberty Twp. – William K. South, beloved husband of 34 years to Victoria South. Devoted father of Jon (Deborah),



Michael (Cheryl), Alexander (Ashley), Brianne (Joshua), and Cameron. Loving grandfather of Leah, Natalie, Julianne,



Christopher, Thalia, Logan,



Sophia, and Leah. Dear brother to the late Donald South.



William K. South, passed away on Monday, March 22, 2021, at the age of 79. He was a Heat Transfer and Anti-Icing Engineer at GE Aircraft Engines for 36 years. Memorial Service will be held at Hodapp Funeral Home, 6410 Cincinnati Dayton Rd., Liberty Twp., OH 45044, on



Sunday, March 28, 2021, from 1 PM until time of funeral



service at 3 PM. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Shriners Hospitals for Children - Burn Care.

