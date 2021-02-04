X

SPAULDING, Albert

SPAULDING, Albert Louis

Albert Louis Spaulding, age 80, passed away Friday, January 29, 2021, at Mercy Hospital

Fairfield. He was born on January 14, 1941, in Hamilton, Ohio, the son of George W. and Alberta (Ratliff) Spaulding, Jr. Albert married Bonnie Newkirk on November 8, 1960. He retired after 32 years of service at the International

Paper. Albert was a member of the Freedom Baptist Church, Washington Lodge #17 F. & A. M., Hamilton, the Scottish Rite- Valley of Cincinnati, and a Kentucky Colonel. He is survived by his wife, Bonnie, his daughter, Karen (Glenn) Sandlin, his brother, Ray (Pam) Spaulding, his sister, Frannie Haynes, three grandchildren, Jennifer (Kris) Sprague, Sarah (Bruce) Finkbine, and Brittany Sizemore, and 7 great-grandchildren. Albert is preceded in death by his parents, his son, David Allan

Spaulding, and a sister, Donna Fismer. A graveside service was held on Wednesday, February 3, 2021, at Rose Hill Burial Park with Pastor Shawn Watson officiating. In lieu of flowers,

memorials may be made to Freedom Baptist Church, 1766 Millville Avenue, Hamilton, Ohio, 45013. Online condolences are available at www.weigelfuneralhome.com.

