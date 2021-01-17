SPENCER, Albert Thomas "Tommy"



Albert Thomas "Tommy" Spencer, age 83, passed away at Hospice of Blue Ash on January 5, 2021. He was born on December 2, 1937, in Gaffney, SC, to Pittman Spencer Sr. and Eula (Martin) Spencer. Albert served in the Navy for four years. He enjoyed working on cars, spending time with his dogs, and taking care of his property. Albert worked for GM for 32 years, later opening up his own business and running it for 25 years. On February 26, 1960, he married Opal Phelps and together they had one child.



He is survived by his son, Christopher (fiancé Daniel Shell); his niece, Donna Brown; his friends, Jack Strong, Daniel Haley, and Mike Rutledge. He was preceded in death by his wife of 60 years, Opal Spencer; his sisters, Judy Combs, Brenda Hill, and Faye Howel; his brother, Pittman Spencer Jr.; and his parents, Pittman Spencer Sr. and Eula Blanton.



Visitation will be held on January 20, 2021, from 5:00PM to 7:00PM at Rose Hill Funeral Home 2565 Princeton Rd. Hamilton, Ohio 45011. Funeral service will be held on January 21, 2021, at 2:00PM at the funeral home. Burial will take place at Rose Hill Burial Park. Condolences may be left at



www.rosehillfunerals.com