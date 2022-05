STARKS, Geraldine



Age 90, of Dayton, departed Saturday, May 7, 2022. Mrs. Starks is survived by many



loving family and friends.



Visitation 11:00 A.M. Service to follow, 12:00 PM, Monday, May 16, 2022, at Shiloh Baptist Church, 3801 Fairbanks Ave.



Interment West Memory



Gardens.



HHRoberts.com