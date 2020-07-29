STEIN, Carroll Naoma Carroll Naoma Stein, age 96 of Middletown, passed away Saturday, July 25, 2020, at Hillspring Nursing Home. She was born October 12, 1923, in Portland, Indiana, the daughter of Ruth Rhamey and William Hutchens. Carroll was a member of St. Paul's United Church of Christ, and retired from Diamond International in1984, after 20 years of service. She enjoyed trips with the Jolly Sixties group with Grace Baptist Church, spending time at the Middletown Senior Citizens, and bowling. Carroll was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Joseph Stein in 1980; and daughter, Lori Stein in 2012. She is survived by two daughters, Lesa (husband, Walter) Boone and Linda (husband, Andrew) Jestice; granddaughters, Melissa Day and Melinda Houchins; great-grandchildren, Kenneth, Kaleb, Julianna, Logan and Luke. Funeral services will be 12:00 pm, Thursday at the Breitenbach Anderson Funeral Home with Dr. Dan Flory officiating. Visitation will be from 11:00 am until service time Thursday at the funeral home. Burial will be at Butler County Memorial Park. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to St. Paul's United Church of Christ. Please visit www.breitenbach-anderson.com to share a memory or condolence.

