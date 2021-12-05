STEININGER, Herbert Willard



Age 90, of Kettering, passed away at home Sunday, November 21, 2021. Herb was born February 20, 1931, in Goshen, IN, to John and Ione (Miller) Steininger. A graduate of Wilbur Wright High School in 1949, he retired from NCR after 42 years of service. Herb was also employed for 13 years at the Fraze Pavillion. On December 15, 1950, he married Kate, the love of his life at First Lutheran Church (now St. Jacob's) in Miamisburg. Herb was a member of Good Shepherd Lutheran Church, as well as the Miami Valley Music Men-Barbershop Harmony Society for more than 30 years. In his free time, he would volunteer with Dayton History, working with NCR



archives, and Cox Arboretum. Herb also loved to travel, his work allowing him to visit almost every state. He was preceded in death by his son, Dan; his parents; and sister, Mildred Spirito. Herb is survived by his loving wife of 70 years, Kate; daughters, Judith Steininger, Jane (Ron) Marcello, and Patricia Hocfbaum; sons, Michael (Becky) Steininger, and Edward



(Carol) Steininger; twelve grandchildren; 18 great-grandchildren; sister, Beatrice Anspach, and extended family. Family will greet friends from 10:00 am-11:00 am Saturday, December 11 at Good Shepherd Lutheran Church, 901 E. Stroop Rd., Kettering, with Funeral Services following at 11:00 am. The family will greet guests following the service as well. The



family would like to extend a special thank you to the staff at Miami Valley Hospital and Hospice of Dayton for their excellent care of Herbert. In lieu of flowers please consider donating to Good Shepherd Lutheran Church or Hospice of Dayton, 324 Wilmington Ave, Dayton, OH 45420. Fond memories and expressions of sympathy may be made at www.routsong.com.

