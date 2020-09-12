STEPHEN, Diane Age 77, of Springfield, passed away peacefully on September 9, 2020, at Springfield Regional Medical Center following an extended illness. She was born in Springfield on April 5, 1943, to the late Norman and Margaret (Tackett) Jackson. Diane worked as a nurse for her entire career, serving the residents of many skilled nursing facilities throughout the area until her retirement. She loved traveling, especially beach vacations. She is survived by four sons, Michael A. (Angie) Biddle, Robert (Melissa) Biddle Jr., Brian Biddle and Richard Biddle; siblings, Carroll (Joe) Bowman of Columbus, Ohio, Charles Jackson of Springfield, Sandy Koogler of Springfield and Norman Jackson of Dayton; five grandchildren; two great-grandchildren, along with many nieces and nephews. Diane was preceded in death by her first husband of 29 years, Robert Biddle Sr. in 1989 and her second husband of 23 years, Kenny Stephen in 2014, as well as her siblings, Patsy Jackson-West, Robert Jackson and Larry Jackson. A gathering of family and friends will be held on Monday, September 14, 2020, from 5-7pm in the LITTLETON & RUE FUNERAL HOME. A celebration of Diane's life will be held on Tuesday at 11am in the funeral home with Rev. Russell Andrews Jr. officiating. Entombment will follow in Rose Hill Burial Park with her husbands. Memorial gifts in Diane's name may be made to Ohio's Hospice. Memories and condolences may be sent to the family by visiting www.littletonandrue.com



