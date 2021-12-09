STEPHENS, Bernie Lee



Bernie Lee Stephens was an extraordinary woman who was treasured by many. She passed away surrounded by love on Saturday, December 4th, 2021. She was born in an Indian reservation near Ida, Oklahoma, on September 2nd, 1931, to



Benton and Edith Smith. Bernie was the 13th of 15 children. She was preceded in death by her parents, 13 siblings, and her husband Durward Virnell Stephens. "Once I get you up there, I'll be holding you so near. You may hear angels cheer, 'cause we're together."



Bernie is survived by her four children Pam Pannell, Tom



Stephens, Kim (Dave) Zimmer, and Vicki (Tim) Williams; grandchildren Lynsi Zimmer, Angelina Hudak, Dylan (Megan) Andruskewicz, Kala (Nick) Nester, Chelsea Pannell and



Heather Evans; and great-grandchildren Joey, Liam, Grayson, Rosalie, Hadlee, Everly, and Presley, as well as a host of other family and friends. She was the true matriarch of the family; classy, encouraging, and full of love. She embraced her role not only as a mother, but as "Nanny" to her grandchildren,



always encouraging the family to be together. She leaves



behind a very dysfunctional, yet charming family that she was endlessly proud of. She was an incredible cook (especially if your favorite flavor lined-up with hers, salt), expert child-wrangler, and had a smile that always touched her eyes.



Bernie had a subtle, witty sense of humor and found true joy in scaring her loved ones. One day, she will once again greet each member of her family with open arms, only after jumping out from behind something. Her love will never be forgotten. A visitation will be held Friday, December 10, 2021, from 6:00 pm - 8:00 pm at Newcomer - Beavercreek Chapel, 3380 Dayton-Xenia Road, Beavercreek, Ohio 45434. An additional visitation will be held Sunday, December 12, 2021, from 11:00 am - 1:00 pm at Mundy Funeral Home, 229 South Main Street, Jamestown, Tennessee 38556. Funeral service will begin at 1:00 pm with burial immediately following at Fellowship



Cemetery.

