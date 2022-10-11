STEVELEY, Nancy Eilene



Nancy Eilene Steveley, age 62 of Columbia City, IN, and formerly of Lima, OH, passed away Tuesday, Oct. 4, 2022, at her residence.



She was born April 28, 1960, in Lima, to Richard and Maralynn (McDowel) Dunlap. Her father preceded her in death and her mother survives in Lima. On Nov. 24, 1989, she married Michael Steveley who also survives.



Additional family members include her children: Angela Taylor of Clarksville, TN, Nicole Lee (Robert) Mainard of Ft. Wayne, IN, and Michael Codey (Ashley Scott) Steveley of Springfield, OH; grandchildren: Alia, Abby, Kylie, Jeiren, Jaedin, McKinley and Eloise, a great-granddaughter, Ariel; and the following siblings: Linda (Charles) Erb Ausman of Cincinnati, Richard (Lynne) Erb of Baltimore, MD, Jim (Marja) Erb of Lima and Joyce (Kevin) Harrod of Mentor, OH, David (Linda) Erb of Celina and Ellen (Tom) Erb Klofta of Belle Center, OH, along with numerous nieces and nephews. She also leaves behind special friends, Dave and Ashley DeLong and Joani Knox.



A great-grandson, Hunter Daniels preceded her in death.



Nancy was a 1978 graduate of Lima Senior High School and attended Clark State in Springfield, OH and received her nursing degree. Her last employment was at Redi-Med in Ft. Wayne and at the Champaign County Jail in Urbana, IL and at the Allen County Jail, Ft. Wayne, IN. She enjoyed horseback riding and hanging out with her family, especially her grandchildren.



Her family wishes to thank all the people who stopped by to visit and drop off to Nancy during her last days.



Services will be held at 11:00 a.m., Saturday, Oct. 15, 2022, at the Shawnee Chapel of Chiles-Laman Funeral & Cremation Services, Lima, Ohio, with Pastor Marty Dennis officiating. Burial will be in Memorial Park Cemetery. Visitation will be on Friday, Oct. 14 from 6:00 until 8:00 p.m. and one hour prior to the service on Saturday from 10:00 until 11:00 a.m. in the funeral home.



