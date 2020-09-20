STEVENS, Dwight K. Age 81, of Huber Heights, passed away Tuesday, September 15, 2020, at his home surrounded by his family. Dwight is preceded in death by his parents Kenneth and Pauline Stevens. He is survived by his loving wife of 60 years Beverly; children Kimberly Stevens, Timothy (Judy) Stevens, Pamela (Mike) Katulak, Amy (Darryl) Sanford, Jennifer (Ray) Cummins; 5 brothers James, Thomas, Ronald, Rex and Douglas; 10 grandchildren; 2 great grandchildren and also survived by numerous nieces and nephews. Dwight retired from RTA. There will be no services at this time. Memorial Contributions may be made to The Humane Society of Greater Dayton. Arrangements entrusted with Baker Hazel & Snider Funeral Home.

