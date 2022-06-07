STILL, Mary Alice



Age 87 of Huber Heights, was called home to be with the Lord on Wednesday, June 1, 2022, in Dayton, Ohio. She was born January 25, 1935, in Forest City, Arkansas, and was a blessing to her family. Mary was a beautiful woman inside and out. She had a sweet and gentle spirit. She married the love of her life, Robert E. Still on November 7, 1957, and they were married for 64 years. Mary was an excellent cook and prided herself in making very tasty meals for her family. Some even considered her as a Chief as her food was so good. In her past time, she enjoyed watching shows such as Family Feud, Entertainment Tonight, and NBC Nightly News. On Sunday Mornings, she was known to watch her Church services over the internet with her husband faithful as she was unable to attend in person in her later days. Mary will be deeply missed by her family and friends. The family will receive friends on Thursday, June 9, 2022, from 12:30-1:30 pm at the Newcomer North Chapel, 4104 Needmore Rd., Dayton, OH 45424. The service will follow at 1:30 pm. Mary will be laid to rest at Glen Haven Memorial Gardens, New Carlise, OH. To send a special message, please visit www.NewcomerDayton.com.

