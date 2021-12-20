Hamburger icon
dayton-daily-news logo
X

STINSON, Glinder

ajc.com

Obituaries
1 hour ago

STINSON, Glinder Ann

Age 64 of Dayton, Ohio, was born in Auburn, Alabama, on December 12, 1957, and

received her wings on December 10, 2021. Glinder was born to the late Thomas and Ruby Stinson. She is preceded in death by her parents; loving daughter, Sherita; two brothers, Al F. Stinson and Jack Durrell; and a special friend, Terrell A. Bridges, Sr.

Glinder leaves to cherish her memory her loving and devoted son, Terrell A. (Julie) Bridges, Jr. and grandkids, Thomas and Alyssa - all of Pittsburgh, PA. Special friends, Ike, Hank and Diana Pryor; nieces, and a host of other family and friends. Private Ceremony. Interment: West Memory Gardens Cemetery. Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.thomasfunerals.com.

Sign the guestbook at Legacy.com

View the obituary on Legacy.com

Funeral Home Information

Thomas Funeral Home - Trotwood (Dayton)

4520 Salem Avenue

Dayton, OH

45416

https://www.thomasfunerals.com/?utm_campaign=legacytraffic&utm_source=legacy&utm_medium=referral

In Other News
1
JONES, Mary
2
DICKENS, David
3
GLEASON, Lois
4
COMER, Diana
5
BODDIE, John
© 2021 Dayton Daily News.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top