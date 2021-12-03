STOOKSBERRY, Lloyd Gene



Lloyd Gene Stooksberry, 93, of Honor, passed away Friday, November 26, 2021. He was born December 6, 1927, in Dayton, Ohio. He is survived by: his three daughters, Susan Pauly, Nancy (Doug) Peters, and Margaret Stooksberry; sister, Jane Wolfinger; six grandchildren; eleven great-grandchildren; a niece, Lori; and two nephews, Dave and Rick. He was a proud WWII veteran and a retired school teacher from Fairview High School in Dayton, Ohio, and Miami Valley Career Technology Center, where he founded an award winning aircraft maintenance program. He loved flying, hunting, fishing, and in his later years feeding the ducks and geese around where he lived. In lieu of flowers, please consider donating to Benzie County Animal Control in Beulah, Michigan. The Bennett-Barz Funeral Home, in Beulah, is in charge of arrangements.



