STOTTS, Rick A.

Rick A. Stotts, age 70, passed away on Monday, March 15, 2021, in Ft. Walton Beach, FL. Husband of Carola (nee Abston); father of Colleen

Norton (Paul) and Kathryn Schmitz (Derek), grandfather of 5; brother of Diane Lee, half-brother of Rip and Rod, stepbrother of Mike Lee, Ricky Lee, and Danny Lee. Rick is

preceded in death by his

parents, Richard, Wilma, stepfather Orlie Lee, and beloved aunt Bonnie. Rick was a long-time resident of Miamisburg, Ohio, a proud former Marine and a long-time member of the VFW and American Legion. A service will be held on National Cemetery Dayton at Monday, April 26th, 2021, 1430.

