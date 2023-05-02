Strong, Julie

Strong (Swisher), Julie



Strong (Swisher) Julie, age 56, of Miami Twp., went to be with the Lord, peacefully, surrounded by her husband and son, on April 28, 2023. She was born 8/8/66 and was married to Harold "Harry" Strong for 28 years. In addition to her husband Harry, Julie is survived by her son Erik; her mother Barbara Swisher; mother-in-law Rosa Strong; two brothers Matt (Palee) Swisher, Phil (Holly) Swisher, and many nieces, nephews, brother-in-law and sister-in-law. She was preceded in death by her infant daughter Jacquelyn Renee', her father Robert Swisher, her father-in-law Richard A. Strong, and her much loved horse Badger. Julie grew up in Warren Co. and graduated from Little Miami High School. After graduation she moved to Cincinnati to attend cosmetology school. She practiced cosmetology for many years before she started working with animals, mainly dogs. Julie was so good at her craft that her services were in great demand. Visitation will be held on Thursday, May 4, 2023 from 5:00 pm until the time of service at 6:00 pm at Newcomer Kettering Chapel, 3940 Kettering Blvd. To share a memory of Julie or leave her family a special message, please visit www.newcomerdayton.com.

