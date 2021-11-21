STURGEON,



Nancy Lavonne



80, a life-long educator, amateur photographer and animal lover, died from a glioblastoma brain tumor on November 17, 2021, at her beloved South Fountain home of 49 years in Springfield, OH. She was born on June 1, 1941, in Dayton, OH, to Harold Walter Lewis and Norma "Lavonne" Lewis (Hill).



Surviving are her husband of 51 years, Daniel Lewis Sturgeon; sons, Troy Crabtree and Walter (Katy Scott) Sturgeon; daughters, Robin (Allen) Stewart (Crabtree) and Heather (Armando) Warfield (Sturgeon); stepdaughters, Danielle (Carl) Mead and Daryl Jones; brother, Richard "Dick" Lewis; 12 grandchildren: Megan, Cody, Beau, Gabriel, Jesse, Kenneth, Kaylee, Justin, Daniella, Andrew, Brandon, Ally; 11 great grandchildren;



numerous nieces, nephews, cousins, friends, and best friend Becky Repasky. She was preceded in death by her parents; stepfather, Wilbur DeRemer, son David Crabtree Jr.; stepbrothers, Bernard and Harlan DeRemer.



She graduated from Graham HS, earned a teaching certificate from Ohio Northern; a bachelor's degree in Elem. Ed. from Wittenberg; and a master's in Criminal Justice from Wright State. Her teaching career included St. Teresa Catholic School, El Bethel Temple Pre-K, Springfield City Schools for special ed and home-instructed students. She retired after 17 years with the State of Ohio, London Correctional Institution, where she developed a unique program combining inmates' GED courses and drug/alcohol rehabilitation. Following retirement, she continued substitute teaching and tutoring ESL children and adults.



As supporters of the downtown revitalization and South Fountain Preservation, Inc., the family will host a Celebration of Life reception and museum self-tour at The Heritage Center in Springfield on Sunday, Dec. 12, 2021, from 1-4 pm.



Nancy toured 29 countries and 49 states in her lifetime, so the family wishes to honor her adventurous spirit and legacy of education and literacy, by requesting new or used books (in lieu of flowers) dedicated to Nancy, so her "Little Library," one of the first in Springfield, continues to serve the public.



