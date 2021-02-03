SULLIVAN, Gisela



Age 89, passed away peacefully on Saturday, January 30, 2021. Gisela enjoyed playing the piano and was especially fond of tennis. She worked for many years as a substitute teacher in the Bellbrook and Centerville schools. Later she began tutoring English as a Second Language and did that for many years. Gisela was active at Emmanuel Lutheran Church serving in many capacities, including teaching Sunday School and the Hand Bell Choir. She was preceded in death by a granddaughter, Amanda Castle; and by her sisters, Viola, Anita and



Rosemarie. She is survived by her husband of 68 years, Tom Sullivan; sons, Bob (Leslie) Sullivan and Tom (Jia Huey)



Sullivan; daughters, Annette (Charlie) Castle and Pam (Bob) Hester; grandchildren Eric, Tommy, Kelsey and Rachel; and by a great-granddaughter, Charlotte Grace. Visitation will be



Friday from 9:00 to 11:00 am at Emmanuel Lutheran Church, 4865 Wilmington Pike. Funeral services will immediately



follow visitation, beginning at 11:00 am. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be sent to Hospice of Dayton. Online



condolences may be directed to:



www.tobiasfuneralhome.com