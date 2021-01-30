X

SUPPER, Robert Leroy

SUPPER, Robert Leroy "Bob"

Robert Leroy "Bob" Supper, 83, of Mason, passed away on Wednesday, January 27, 2021. Born to Walter Edwin and

Margaret Mary (nee Sippel) Supper on September 14, 1937,

in Dayton, Ohio.

Bob was a proud veteran who served his country from 1959-1962 in the United States Army. He was in the 3rd Cavalry

Division and was devoted to his country. Bob was very active over the years with the community activities in Mason. He helped coach little league baseball, was past president of the Mason Athletic Association and served on the Mason Park Board. He was even the parking supervisor for the ATP

Tournament in Mason for many years.

Bob enjoyed spending time with his family, giving back to his community, bowling, painting, golfing, and fishing in his free time. He will be greatly missed.

Preceded in death by his parents, Walter and Margaret Supper, son, Michael Robert Supper and seven siblings,

Marcella A. Supper, Verna I. Supper, Edith M. Supper,

Lawrence E. Supper, Clifford Supper, Ruth E. Gleason and

Shirley Mair.

Bob is survived by his loving wife, M. Charnice (nee Ooley) Supper, two daughters, Pamela (David) Rickard and Rhonda Supper, two grandsons, Nathan and Nicholas Rickard, two

siblings, William F. Supper and Jeannette A Fletcher and

numerous nieces, nephews, great and great-greats.

A service will be held at a later date.

Mueller Funeral Home is honored to serve the Supper Family. 513-398-9100.

