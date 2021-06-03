SWAIN, Ernest H.



Ernest H. Swain, age 84, of Carlisle, OH; died Monday, May 31, 2021, at Hospice of Butler Warren County. Ernest was born in McClung, VA, on July 22, 1936, to the late Solomon Davis Swain and Beulah (Persinger) Swain. He served in the U.S. Air Force and the



National Guard. Ernest was



employed with IKG for many years. He was a hard worker, enjoyed fishing and hunting, yard work and being with his family. Ernest was preceded in death by his wife, Geneva Swain, his son, Ernie Lee Swain; his granddaughters, Victoria Lee Swain, Nikki Sams; his brothers, Bob Swain, Virgil Swain, Jim Swain, Jack Swain, Tug Swain; his sisters, Veronica Ballard, Liz Craft, Charlotte Bryant and Ruth Fridley. He is survived by his son, Roger (Renate) Swain; his daughters, Debra (Larry) Gephart, Jenny (Rodney) Sams; his grandchildren, Jennifer (Ryan) Burton, Emily Gephart, Brandon Swain, Randy Swain, Travis Swain; his great-grandchildren, Geneva Johnson, Haley Swain; and his sister, Betty (Raymond) Oyler. Funeral Services are 10 am, Monday, June 7, 2021, at Anderson Funeral Home, 1357 E. 2nd St., Franklin, OH. Burial will be in Woodhill



Cemetery with full military honors. Visitation will be Sunday from 3-6pm at the funeral home. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Hospice of Butler Warren County or Make A Wish Foundation. Please visit www.anderson-fh.com to send an online condolence.



