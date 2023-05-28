X

Swank, Terrell

Obituaries
2 hours ago

Swank, Terrell Lee "Terry"

Swank, Terrell "Terry" Lee, age 83 of Brookville, passed away on Wednesday, May 17, 2023. He was a veteran of the U.S. Air Force and had worked for Neaton Auto Products. Terry was a member of Brookville Masonic Lodge# 596, F. & A.M., and Scottish Rite Valley of Dayton. He enjoyed spending time with his family and spending the winters in Florida. He is survived by his wife of 39 years: Joan (Sigritz) Swank, stepsons: David (Joanne) Bell, Greg (Melissa) Bell, grandchildren: Jennifer (Joe) Lewis, Destiny (Austin) Rench, great grandchildren: Ben Lewis, Mae Lewis, Owen Lewis, relatives and friends. He was preceded in death by his parents: Elliott Swank and Elizabeth (Cope) Swank and sister: Rebecca Ann Swank. A Graveside Service will be held at 2:00 p.m. on Wednesday, May 31, 2023, at Royal Oak Memorial Gardens (7217 National Road, Brookville). If desired, memorial contributions may be made to Ohio's Hospice of Dayton. The Kindred Funeral Home, Englewood is handling arrangements. Online condolences may be made to the family at www.KindredFuneralHome.com.

Sign the guestbook at Legacy.com

View the obituary on Legacy.com

Funeral Home Information

Kindred Funeral Home - Englewood

400 Union Boulevard

Englewood, OH

45322

https://www.kindredfuneralhome.com/?utm_campaign=legacytraffic&utm_source=legacy&utm_medium=referral

In Other News
1
Temple, Martha
2
Goodson, Evelyn
3
Redinger, Carroll
4
Scothon, Merry
5
Robeson, Warren
© 2023 Dayton Daily News.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top