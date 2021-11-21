TACKETT,



Barbara Frances



Barbara Frances Tackett, age 89 of Riverside, passed away Wednesday, November 17, 2021, at ProMedica Skilled



Nursing and Rehabilitation in Beavercreek. She was born in Piqua, Ohio, on May 9, 1932, the daughter of Leslie and



Ruby (Gibson) Blackburn. She was a Housekeeper at Hampton Inn in Fairborn form over 15 years.



She is survived by her sons Ronald (Ruth) Tackett and Charles (Kimberly) Tackett; grandchildren Carly Tackett and Paul Tackett; great-grandson Anderson Tackett; sister Judy Schmidt and several nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.



She was preceded in death by her parents; husband of 52 years Richard Tackett; brother Les Blackburn and sister Margie Odle.



A gathering of family and friends will be held on Wednesday, November 24, 2021, from 12:00 pm – 1:00 pm at the ZERKLE FUNERAL HOME, 11900 N. Dixie Dr., Tipp City. A funeral service will be held on Wednesday at 1:00 pm at the funeral home. Burial will follow in Forest Hills Memorial Gardens, Tipp City. Memorial Contributions may be made in Barbara's memory to the ProMedica Hospice, 580 Lincoln Park Blvd., Suite 320, Kettering, Ohio 45429. Condolences may be made to the family at www.zerklefh.com.

