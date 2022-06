TANKERSLEY, Nancy Lorraine



76, of Miamisburg, passed away Saturday, May 28, 2022. Private services will be held. Inurnment will be at Miami Valley Memory Garden, Centerville. Arrangements are entrusted to GEBHART-SCHMIDT-PARRAMORE Funeral Home, Miamisburg. Condolences may be expressed at



www.gebhartschmidtparramore.com