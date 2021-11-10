dayton-daily-news logo
THOMAS, Annie M.

Age 91, of Trotwood, Ohio, passed away on Wednesday, November 3, 2021. Funeral service will be held at 12:00 pm, Thursday, November 11, 2021, at Mt. Moriah Baptist Church, 301 Mia Ave., Dayton, Ohio 45417. Walk through visitation will be held one hour prior to service. Interment: West

Memory Gardens Cemetery.

Arrangements entrusted to THOMAS FUNERAL HOME, 4520 Salem Ave. Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.thomasfunerals.com.

