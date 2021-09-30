THOMAS, Belinda

THOMAS (Blain), Belinda



Belinda (Blain) Thomas, 55, of Springfield, went home to be with the Lord on September 24, 2021, at Miami Valley Hospital. She was born on February 15, 1966, in Springfield, to Rev. William, Jr. and Mary Lou (Venrick) Blain. Prior to a lengthy illness, she had been employed by Assurant in Springfield. Her many interests include cooking, gardening and crafts. Her interest in photography resulted in many beautiful wedding pictures. She used her lovely voice and her gift for the piano to serve Jesus. She influenced many youths to live for Christ during her time as a Youth Leader in several churches. Survivors include her parents; her husband, Jerald F. Thomas, one daughter, Amy (Andrew) Ferguson, a granddaughter, Adaline Ferguson, two sisters, Catherine (Scott) Thornton of Mesa, AZ, Cindy (Robert, Jr.) Chance of Catawba, one brother, William Blain III (Bethany Hodge) of Springfield and a special brother-in-law, Randy Thomas of Springfield and several nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by one brother, Randy Blain. Visitation will be held on Saturday, October 2, from 10:00AM until 11:00AM at the High Street Church of the Nazarene, 1625 East High Street, Springfield, Ohio 45505 where a Celebration of her life will follow at 11:00AM with Pastor Victoria Case officiating. Burial will



follow at McConkey Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Maplewood Church of the



Nazarene, 110 Lawnview Avenue, Springfield, Ohio 45505.



Arrangements are being handled by the JONES-KENNEY-ZECHMAN FUNERAL HOME. Condolences may be shared at



www.jkzfh.com