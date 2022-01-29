THOMAS, Ernest



Ernest Thomas, 62, went to be with the Lord on 1-17-2022. He was born 1-9-1960, to Ernest Carter and Shirley Thomas. He leaves to cherish his wife



Sharon Thomas, two daughters Tianane and Brianna, two sons Antwane and Anthony, two



sisters Jeanie Thomas (Sherese) and Coretta Tilley (Jeff),



two brothers Kevin Thomas



(Valerie) and Muhammad



Thomas (Dianna). He was preceded in his death by his parents, sister L. Tonya Thomas and two brothers Jody and John



Thomas.

