TIMMERMAN, David Lee



Age 81 of Beavercreek, passed away December 14, 2022. Dave retired from General Motors. Visitation will be Friday, December 23, 2022, from 12 noon-1 p.m. at the Sanner Funeral Home, 800 So. Alex Rd., West Carrollton, OH 45440. Graveside services will follow at Dayton Memorial Park Cemetery with Pastor Joe Godwin officiating.