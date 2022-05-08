TIMMERMAN, Norma



Norma Timmerman, beloved wife, mother, grandmother, great-grandmother, and friend, passed away on May 1, 2022, at Ohio's Hospice of Dayton, at the age of 91. She was born on February 18, 1931, to Paul and Katherine Ebert, who immigrated from Germany in search of a better life. She attended Patterson Co-op High School, which combined the development of vocational skills with traditional academic classes. She relished her time at Co-op and loved the opportunity to work and go to school at the same time. It was also the place where she made lifelong friends and began dating our father, Jim Timmerman. She spent much of her money on Jim, buying him many of the material necessities he didn't have growing up. Even as a teenager, her giving nature was evident. Norma and Jim married in 1950 and created a wonderful life together with family at its center, including four children: Victoria, Steve, Jennifer, and Melinda. Norma was devoted to her husband and children, filling our house with tender care, good food, and abiding love. She had a goodness of heart that shone through—the best possible legacy any mother can pass down to her children. After our father died in 2006, Norma was brave enough to build a new life for herself. She joined the YMCA of Englewood, forged many new friendships, and embarked on a daily regimen of exercise and fitness. She even completed the Air Force 10K when she was 80 years old! In all things, Norma's connection to and empathy for others, her generosity of spirit, and her openness to experience enriched the lives of everyone who knew her. She was a blessed presence for all of us, and we will miss her. Norma delighted in and is survived by her loving family: her children Victoria Young and husband Tom, Steve Timmerman and his wife Jackie, Jennifer Horstman and her husband Larry, and Melinda Iles and her husband Dale, as well as nine grandchildren and fourteen great-grandchildren, all of whom she adored. Norma is also survived by her special friend Fred Upton, whose love and companionship our mother cherished and we appreciated. A celebration of Norma's life will be held in June.

