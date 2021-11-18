TRICK, Lianne S.



Lianne S. Trick, 66, of Wilmington, passed away Wednesday, November 17, 2021. Her husband, William "Bill" Trick, whom she married April 30, 1977, survives. Mrs. Trick was born March 4, 1955, in Middletown, PA, daughter of the late Thomas Cook Jr. and Betty Ebert Davenport.



She was a 1973 graduate of Wayne High School in Huber Heights. She received her nursing degree from Sinclair College.



Mrs. Trick worked as an emergency room nurse for many years at Miami Valley Hospital and Clinton Memorial Hospital. Lianne loved frogs.



In addition to her husband, Lianne is survived by three sons, William "Billy" Trick III of Vancouver, WA, Mark (Aeran) Trick of Martinsville, OH, and Andrew S. Trick; three brothers, Michael Cook of Crystal River, FL, Paul T. (Rhonda) Cook of Goodyear, AZ, and Thomas M. (Jennifer) Cook of Vancouver, WA; two grandchildren, Alecs Lanter and Mackenzie Trick; and several nieces, nephews, and cousins.



In addition to her father and mother, she was preceded in death by her stepfather, Eston "Dave" Davenport, and a grandchild, Damien Trick.



The family will receive friends from 3:00 PM – 5:00 PM, Monday, November 22, 2021, at Smith Funeral Home, 327 N. South Street, Wilmington, OH, followed by a funeral service at 5:00 PM.



If desired, contributions in Lianne's memory may be made to Crossroads Hospice,



4360 Glendale-Milford Road, Cincinnati, Ohio 45242 or Tunnel to Towers Foundation, 2361 Hylan Boulevard, Staten Island, NY 10306.



