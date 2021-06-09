TRIMBACH, Steven M.



68, of Miamisburg, passed away Sunday, June 6, 2021, at McNaughten Pointe in Columbus. He was born November 8, 1952, in Dayton, Ohio, the son of Charles and Katherine



(Kondas) Trimbach. He was



employed for twenty-nine years at Ford Motor Company in Sharonville and was a



member of the UAW Local 863. He is survived by his wife Janet Trimbach; sons William "Joey" and Joshua; mother Katherine; sister Mary (Mike) Steward; brothers Charles "Chas" (Terri), Tom, Patrick and William



"Billy"; several nieces and nephews; brother-in-law Bill Hall (Matt Conley). He was preceded in death by his father Charles. A gathering of family and friends will be held from 5 – 8 p.m., Friday, at the GEBHART-SCHMIDT-PARRAMORE FUNERAL HOME, Miamisburg, where funeral services will be held at 10 a.m. Saturday, June 12, 2021, with Pastor Rusty Woolum



officiating. Burial will follow in Highland Memorial Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to ASPCA, P.O. Box 96929, Washington, DC 20090-6929 or



American Diabetes Association, 2451 Crystal Drive Suite 900, Arlington, Virginia 22202.


