TURNER, William V."Bill"



William "Bill" V. Turner, age 61 of Trenton, passed away at Hospice of Hamilton on Thursday, July 14, 2022. Bill was born in Norfolk, Virginia on July 7, 1961, to the late Granville "Doc" and Ruth (Miller) Turner. Bill proudly served in the U.S. Navy. After his time in the Navy, Bill returned to his parent's hometown of Hamilton and began a career with the U.S. Postal Service where he retired after 38 years of service. Bill enjoyed bowling and playing softball, but above all, he loved spending time with his family – especially with the grandkids. Bill is survived by his wife, Lisa Turner; his children, Dawn Marie (Larry) Lease, Billy (Jaylene) Turner, Michael Turner, Christopher Turner, Bryan (Katie) Johnson; his grandchildren, Lexi, Jacob, Mason, Cadance, Kennedy, Alysson, Emily, Graham David, Bailey, Ziona, Chase, and Zelda; his siblings, Hank (Christie) Turner and Cathy (Scott) Bippus; as well as many nieces, nephews, extended family members and friends. Bill was preceded in death by his parents and his infant sister, Kimberly. Visitation will be held on Tuesday, July 19, 2022, from 6:00 PM to 8:00 PM at Brown Dawson Flick Funeral Home, 1350 Millville Ave., Hamilton, OH. Funeral service will be held at Brown Dawson Flick Funeral Home, on Wednesday, July 20, 2022, at 11:00 AM. Burial will follow at Millville Cemetery. Online condolences may be made at www.browndawsonflick.com.

