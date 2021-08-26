dayton-daily-news logo
UNDERWOOD, Angel Danae

Angel Danae Underwood, was born on July 6, 2021, and passed away peacefully in the arms of her Mother on August 20, 2021. Angel was the daughter of Brooke' J. Foster and Juan A. Underwood II. She is survived by her sister A'Laiah, brothers Juan III and Braylan. Angel was Heaven-sent and gave us a lifetime of love during her short time on Earth. Care and arrangements entrusted to Schlientz and Moore

Funeral Home. The family will receive friends from 10 am until time of services, at 12 pm, with burial to follow at Woodland Cemetery. Condolences and fond memories may be shared at


www.DaytonFunerals.com


