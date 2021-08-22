UNGARD, Jeffrey William



69, passed away August 11, 2021, after a lengthy illness. He was born June 26, 1952, in



Cincinnati and was preceded in death by his parents William and Miriam. He is survived by



Robyn, his wife of 42 years; sons Matthew and Daniel;



sister Jill Duvall (Dennis); brother-in-law James Streck, and many relatives and friends.



Jeff devoted his adult life in service to the Kettering community, serving as a volunteer firefighter, Den Leader for Cub Scout Pack 81, Parade Chairman for Holiday at Home and participating in community



theater. A Kettering firefighter for 24 years, Jeff began his



career as an EMT/Firefighter and worked as an Investigator in the Fire Prevention Bureau. He was promoted to the rank of Captain before retiring in August 2001.



Thank you to family and friends, retired and active members of the Kettering Fire Department and the dedicated staff of Hospice of Dayton for your kindness and support.



Jeff will be remembered for his smile and quiet demeanor, his love for his family and his devotion to the fire service. Contributions in his memory may be made to Hospice of Dayton. Visitation is Wednesday, August 25, 2021, from 9:30 AM to 11:30 AM at Tobias Funeral Home, Far Hills Chapel, 5471 Far Hills Ave., Dayton, Ohio 45429, followed by a memorial service at 11:30 AM. A private committal service will be held at



David's Cemetery. Online condolences may be directed to:



