VAUGHAN, Emmett



79, of Oxford, OH, passed away at Hamilton Inpatient Care Center on May 4, 2022. He was born to the late Alvin and



Hilda (Block) Vaughan on March 12, 1943, in Princeton, IN.



Emmett was a member of St. Paul United Church of Christ in Fort Branch, IN. He retired from General Electric Aircraft Engines where he worked for more than 40 years as an Engineer. He volunteered and cherished his time with the Whitewater Valley Railroad where he was known to play Santa on the Christmas train.



He is survived by his children, Nathan (Erin) Vaughan of Fort Branch, IN, Timothy Vaughan of Hamilton, OH, and Jonathan (Sarah) Vaughan of Oxford, OH; sisters, Ida Edmunds of Troy, MI, and Allene Morgan of Westchester, OH; and grandchildren, Jenna, Emily, Noah, Jessica, and James Vaughan.



Funeral Services will be on Friday, May 20, 2022, at 10:00 a.m. at St. Paul United Church of Christ in Fort Branch, IN, with Pastor John Heumann officiating. Visitation will be on Thursday, May 19, 2022, from 4:00 p.m. until 8:00 p.m. at Stodghill Funeral Home in Fort Branch, IN, and again on Friday, May 20, 2022, from 9:00 a.m. until service time at St. Paul United Church of Christ. Burial will be at St. Paul Cemetery. Donations can be made to St. Paul United Church of Christ or to the Whitewater Valley Railroad Heritage Fund, 521 Central Ave., Suite A, Connersville, IN 47331. Expressions of sympathy can be made at stodghillfuneralhome.com.

