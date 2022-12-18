VAUGHN, Jean W.



Age 87, of Beavercreek, passed away Wednesday, December 14, 2022, at Trinity Community of Beavercreek. She was preceded in death by her husband of 50 years, Silas Vaughn, in 2002. She was also preceded by her parents, Ermer and America Williams, as well as a daughter, Debra Wilson, four brothers; Billy Hodge, Cecil Hodge, Bobby Williams and Charlie Williams, two sisters; Anna Perrino and Jacqueline McGuire, and a son-in-law, Jim Massengale. She is survived by four children: Sharon Massengale, Carla Vaughn, Rhonda (Phil) Hunter, Barbara Preston. She is also survived by eight grandchildren, eleven great-grandchildren and six great-great-grandchildren. Jean was always involved with and supportive of her family and their activities. She loved gardening and was a true "green thumb". She was also a long-time member of Evangel Church of God, and worked for many years in the cafeterias of the Beavercreek School System. Funeral services will be held at the Evangel Church of God, 132 N. Smithville Rd., Dayton, OH, on Wednesday, December 21, 2022, at 12 PM with Pastor David Renfro officiating. Friends may call at the church from 11 AM until the time of the funeral service on Wednesday. Interment will be in Beaver Cemetery following the funeral. In lieu of flowers, contributions can be made to the charity of the giver's choice in Jean's memory. Condolences for the family can be made at



