WAGES, Jackie



Jackie Wages, age 66, passed away peacefully on April 3, 2021. He was born to the late Orville and Lula Mae (Hurt) Wages on June 19, 1954, in Middletown. Jackie is survived by his siblings Ray (Naomi) Wagers, Harold (Brenda) Wagers,



Eugene (Karen) Wagers, Geraldine Soule, Lois Jean (Michael) Newcomb, sister-in-law, Janis Wagers, along with numerous nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents and siblings Lorene Stoops, Louise Kuran, Kenneth Wages, Paul Wages, Lee Wages, Bobbie Wages and Clyde Wages. A visitation will take place at Baker-Stevens-Parramore Funeral Home, 1500 Manchester Ave., Middletown, Ohio, on



Wednesday, April 7, 2021, from 11AM-1PM with funeral



service to follow at 1PM. Burial will take place at Woodside Cemetery. www.bakerstevensparramore.com.



