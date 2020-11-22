WAGNER, Jack



Age 90, passed away on November 18, 2020. Jack was born in Piqua, Ohio, on April 6, 1930. He attended Piqua High School where he met his childhood sweetheart and future wife, Jean, and where he competed as a varsity athlete in three sports - football, basketball, and track. He was later inducted into the Piqua Hall of Fame for his athletic accomplishments. Jack went on to The Ohio State University where he played football for four years. He continued his association with OSU throughout his life not only as an avid fan but as a football recruiter and active member of the Dayton-area OSU Alumni Association. Following college, Jack served two years in the Navy. He went on to work at the Acushnet Company for over 35 years where he started as a sales representative and retired as National Sales Manager. Jack enjoyed volunteering for local organizations in which his children were involved, including Dayton Dolphins Swim Team and Dayton Diabetes. We will remember Jack with a twinkle in his eye and a belly laugh that always



filled the room. His big heart, gentle soul, ready smile and love of family, friends and fun touched everyone who knew him. That is something that cannot be measured and a legacy that will live on for all that knew him. In his final years and months of life, Jack received loving care from the staff at



Carlyle House and Hospice of the Miami Valley. We want to thank everyone for their kindness in making Carlyle House a comfortable home where we always knew he was cherished. He was preceded in death by his loving wives, Jean Ulbrich Wagner, Wanda Carmichael Wagner and Dolores Winkler; his son, Doug Wagner; and his brothers, Daniel (Joanne) Wagner and Rolland (Martha) Wagner. He is survived by his daughters, Susan Mooney and Molly (Steve) Bowater; daughter-in-law, Lori Wagner; and loving grandchildren, Erin (Gael Huber) Mooney, Sean Mooney, Stefan (Brianne) Wagner, Whitney Wagner, William, Stephanie, and Caroline Bowater. In lieu of flowers, donations can be sent to Diabetes Dayton at www.diabetesdayton.org. A private service is being arranged by Tobias Funeral Home. Condolences may be sent to



