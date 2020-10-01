WAGNER, Paul M. Age 85, of Centerville, went to be with the Lord Sunday, September 27, 2020. Born on May 14, 1935, in Detroit, MI. He was preceded in death by his parents. Paul is survived by wife, Judith; sons, Paul Jr, and Andrew; 5 grandchildren; 4 great-grandchildren; sister, Ruth Wagner; brother's John and Charles Wagner. Paul graduated from UD and worked at WPAFB for 38 years. Memorial Mass will be held at Incarnation Church, Centerville 10:30AM on Monday, October 5. His body was donated to Wright State School of Medicine. In care of Routsong funeral home, Kettering.

