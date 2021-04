WALDRON, Kathryn F.



Age 96, of Centerville, died peacefully in her own home on April 1, 2021, after a full and healthy life. Private services were held on April 10th, given our family wish for caution during this COVID-19 pandemic. Donations in Sissy's memory may be made to Shoes for the Shoeless in Dayton; the Pink Ribbon Girls in Dayton; St Vincent de Paul, Dayton or a charity of your choice. For full obituary and to leave condolences please visit



www.routsong.com