WALLACE, ARLIN

WALLACE (Page), Arline



Arline (Page) Wallace 93, of Lebanon, died on Saturday, July 10, 2021, at Optimized Senior Living. She was born on March 24, 1928, in Dover, Tennessee, to Alonzo and Polly (Wallace) Page. Arline loved spending time with her family. She sang for many years at Poasttown Church, Old Grand Ave. Church of God and sang weekly on WPFB. Arline is survived by her daughter Gale (Philip) Mathis; 16 grandchildren; 21 great-grandchildren; 3 great-great-grandchildren; and many other loving family and friends. She was preceded in death by her husbands, Herbert Wallace and Homer Powers; sons Steve Wallace, Ted Wallace and Randy Wallace; her parents; 4 brothers; and 3 sisters. Visitation will be Thursday, July 15, 2021, from 12:00 noon to 1:00 pm at Wilson-Schramm-Spaulding Funeral Home, 3805 Roosevelt Blvd (at Bonita Dr.), Middletown. Funeral Service will follow at 1:00 pm at the funeral home with Pastor Jim Dalton officiating. Burial will be at Butler County Memorial Park.



