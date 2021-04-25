WARREN, Marion Frances "Mary"



Marion Frances "Mary" Warren, 74, of Dayton, went to be with the Lord on Tuesday, April 20, 2021. She was born on August 27, 1946, the daughter of the late Theodore and Frances (Avery) Gault. Mary owned and operated Aunt Mary's Dog Grooming for 50 fifty years. She loved traveling especially to the mountains and was a longtime member of the Way of the Cross Church in Riverside. Mary was an avid hockey fan and attended many Dayton Gems and Dayton Bombers games. She also likes to do crochet and other crafts. Mary was preceded in death by her husband of 40 years, Richard Warren Sr. in 2008. She is survived by her sons: Richard Jr. (Patricia) Warren and Bryan (Marie) Warren; grandchildren: Sarah (Aaron) Hostetter, Shelby Klennert, Sydney Warren, Mikael Warren, Alexis Warren, Cameron Fisher and Chase Fisher; great-grandchildren: Alexander, Penelope, Oliver, Matthew, Chloe and Daniel; siblings: Roberta Boykin, Dorothy (Carl) Hunter, Theodora Priest, and Richard (Cathy) Gault; and numerous nieces and nephews. She was also preceded in death by her sister Patricia Ney. A celebration of her life will be held on Wednesday, April 28th at 1:00 p.m. in the Way of the Cross Church, 612 Beatrice Dr., Riverside, Ohio. The family will receive friends from 12:00 p.m. to 1:00 p.m. prior to the service. Burial will be in the Royal Oak Memorial Garden, Brookville. Online expressions of sympathy may be sent through www.littletonandrue.com.



