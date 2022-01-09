WATSON, Vivian Elaine



Went home to be with the Lord 11/25/21. She was preceded by her devoted Husband (Frank William Watson), and Mother and Father (Christalee and Henry Thomas Raglin).



Vivian was a beautiful soul, who devoted her life to the care and service of others. She spent her time here on Earth, in the pursuit of joy. She taught everyone around her what unconditional love truly is. She is greatly missed and her memory will be cherished always.



Vivian is survived by her Son and Spouse (Theodore Thomas and Kay Lynette), Daughter and Spouse (Samantha Shane and Lisa Marie) and her Sisters (Joyce Lyvone and Marcella).



At Vivian's request no public service will be held. A private memorial will be announced to family and friends at a later date.



To leave a memory of Vivian or a special message for the family, please click on the Share Memories tab above.



Newcomer F.H. Beavercreek Chapel is assisting the family.

