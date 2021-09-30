WEAVER, Edward C. "Big Ed"



Age 75, of Dayton, passed away peacefully on Tuesday, September 28, 2021. Family will greet friends from 4:00 pm-7:00 pm Friday, October 1 at Routsong Funeral Home, 2100 E. Stroop Rd., Kettering, with Funeral Services held at 7:00 pm. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital. For those unable to attend in person a livestream will be available on Routsong's YouTube channel. Full obituary and expressions of sympathy may be found at



www.routsong.com