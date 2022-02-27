WEEKS, MARGARET

WEEKS (Bowman),



Margaret Jean



Margaret Jean Bowman Weeks, age 94, of Springfield, passed away on Monday, February 21, 2022. She was born on January 30, 1928, in Lima, Ohio, daughter of the late Floyd C. and Fredonia (Ramge) Bowman. Margaret was a member of Emery Chapel United Methodist Church, where she enjoyed playing piano. She was a lifelong bowler at the Masonic Temple and she enjoyed gardening. Margaret was a devoted farmer's wife and dearly loved her family. She was preceded in death by her husband of 34 years, J. Gilbert Weeks; her daughter, Marilyn Koogler; brother, Carl (Mary) Bowman and her sister, Donna (Robert) Hadsell. Survivors include her



step-daughter, Patricia (George) Whitaker; son-in-law, Dale Koogler, along with many grandchildren, great-grandchildren, great-great-grandchildren as well as many nieces and nephews. Family and friends are invited to gather on Thursday, March 3, 2022, from 5-7pm in the LITTLETON & RUE FUNERAL HOME. A celebration of Margaret's life will be held on Friday at 3:30 pm in the funeral home. Private burial will be at Glen Haven Memorial Gardens, New Carlisle, at a later date. Memorial gifts may be made in Margaret's memory to the Emery Chapel United Methodist Church. Expressions of sympathy may be shared by visiting www.littletonandrue.com.



