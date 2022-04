WENDLING (Hillsman),



Victoria



Age 63 a native of Dayton, Ohio, passed away March 31st, 2022. She is survived by her son Butch D. Hillsman. Memorial service will be held Saturday, April 23, at 1:30 pm, at W.E. Lusain Funeral Home and Crematory, (2060 Germantown Street). Masks Required.



