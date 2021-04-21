WENDT, Rudolf Karl



88, of Springfield, passed away peacefully in his home on



Wednesday, April 14, 2021,



following a brief illness.



Rudolf, or Opi, as he was most commonly referred to later in life, was born on October 23, 1932, in Riga, Latvia. The son of the late Emil and Alexsandra. Rudolf endured many tumultuous years of post war Europe, and was on his own at a young age. He met his future wife Vera after moving to Juanjelgava, Latvia, where they later married and welcomed a son, Nick. In 1958, the family fled what was then Soviet-controlled communist Latvia, and settled in Nuremberg, Germany. In 1964, Rudolf, Vera, and Nick left Germany and relocated to Springfield, Ohio, to join other family members who had immigrated to the area. After arriving in Springfield, he promptly began working at Eagle Tool and Machine Company, where he worked for 38 years. Opi was an accomplished dancer, woodworker, baker, and a handyman who had a knack at fixing most anything. He was preceded in death by his wife Vera; his parents; and siblings, Eugen, Valentina, Hedwig, and Harry. He leaves behind a son and daughter-in-law, Nick and Beth Wendt; granddaughter and her husband, Emily and Colm Botkin; grandson and his wife, Alexander and Caitlin Wendt; and the absolute joys of his life, three great-grandchildren, George and Bridget Botkin, and Cecelia Wendt. Funeral services will be held on Saturday, April 24 at 12:00 p.m. in CONROY FUNERAL HOME. Visitation will begin two hours prior, beginning at 10 a.m. in the funeral home. The family would like to thank Hospice of Dayton for their support and care. Rudolf will be missed by many who knew his ornery, stubborn spirit. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Rudolf's memory to Hospice of Dayton or



International Committee of the Red Cross.

